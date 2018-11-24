US soldier killed in Afghanistan identified as Army Ranger

Sgt. Leandro A.S. Jasso, 25, from Leavenworth, Washington, died Nov. 24, 2018, in Helmand province, Afghanistan, as a result of injuries sustained while engaging enemy forces in Nimruz province, Afghanistan.

KABUL, Afghanistan — An Army Ranger assigned to 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, was killed in action in Afghanistan on Saturday.

Sgt. Leandro A.S. Jasso, 25, was mortally wounded during a firefight with enemy forces in Nimruz province, according to a Defense Department statement released early Sunday.

Jasso’s death raises to 10 the number of U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan this year. Earlier this month, Maj. Brent Taylor of the Army National Guard was killed during an insider attack in Kabul that also injured another U.S. servicemember.

Most of the roughly 14,000 U.S. troops deployed to Afghanistan assist NATO’s training and advising mission, while a smaller amount help with the U.S.’s separate counterterrorism mission that targets groups like the local Islamic State affiliate.

About 2,400 American military personnel have been killed since the war in Afghanistan began in 2001.

