US soldier dies in Kuwait
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: January 12, 2017
A U.S. soldier assigned to the U.S. Army Central Command died in a noncombat-related incident in Kuwait on Thursday, the Army said in a statement Thursday.
The release of the soldier’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The incident is currently under investigation, said the statement. It provided no further details.
