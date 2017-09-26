US soldier arrested after irritant spray incident at Kaiserslautern shopping mall

The K in Lautern mall in downtown Kaiserslautern, Germany, as seen from the city's municipal building. A 24-year-old American soldier has been arrested for releasing a substance like pepper spray in the mall on Saturday in an incident that shut down the building's first floor.

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — A 24-year-old U.S. soldier was arrested Sunday after Kaiserslautern police said shoppers were injured by a substance similar to pepper spray that was released at the K in Lautern shopping mall on Saturday.

The incident prompted officials to close the first floor of the mall for about 30 minutes, according to a police statement. Twenty people received medical treatment for breathing difficulties, though no one was admitted to the hospital, police said.

Military police arrested the soldier on Sunday after reviewing video surveillance of the incident, Kaiserslautern police said.

The soldier had an accomplice, according to witnesses, but Kaiserslautern police said Tuesday they did not know whether military police had made a second arrest.

Army officials in Kaiserslautern referred questions about the incident to a public affairs officer with the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colo. That official could not be immediately reached on Tuesday.

The division’s 3rd Brigade Combat Team deployed to Europe in January for a scheduled nine-month deployment in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

