US soldier accused of raping woman in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea — A U.S. soldier has been detained on suspicion of raping a Korean-Canadian woman after a night out in South Korea, police said Thursday.

The suspect, a 21-year-old Korean-American man stationed at a base in Pyongtaek, met the woman, 24, through a phone-chat app and went for a drink with her while on leave in Busan, according to two officials at the Busan Jungbu police station.

The accuser said the soldier took her to a guesthouse in the city and then raped her at about 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 18, according to police officials who spoke on condition of anonymity. They said the soldier had not been charged as of Thursday.

Police said the soldier, who was not otherwise identified, has denied the allegations and has been turned over to the U.S. military while the investigation continues, according to rules in the status of forces agreement between the two countries.

The 8th Army public affairs office and the Canadian embassy in South Korea did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

