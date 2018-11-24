US servicemember killed in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — A U.S. servicemember was killed in action in Afghanistan on Saturday.

The identity of the servicemember was being withheld pending next-of-kin notification, NATO's Resolute Support mission said in a statement.

No other details were immediately provided.

It raises to 10 the number of U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan this year. Earlier this month, Maj. Brent Taylor of the Army National Guard was killed during an insider attack in Kabul that also injured another U.S. servicemember.

Most of the roughly 14,000 U.S. troops deployed to Afghanistan assist NATO’s train and advising mission, while a smaller amount help with the U.S.’s separate counterterrorism mission that targets groups like the local Islamic State affiliate.

About 2,400 American military personnel have been killed since the war in Afghanistan began in 2001.

