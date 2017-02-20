US servicemember dies outside Ramadi
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: February 20, 2017
A U.S. servicemember died during a non-combat related incident Monday outside Ramadi, Iraq, the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria said.
The name of the servicemember is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The incident is currently under investigation, and further information will be made available as appropriate, officials said.
