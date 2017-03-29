US servicemember dies in northern Syria in noncombat incident

A U.S. servicemember supporting the anti-Islamic State coalition died Wednesday in a noncombat incident in northern Syria, U.S. officials said.

The servicemember, who has not been identified, died of suspected natural causes, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a statement. No further details were provided.

U.S. troops are in Syria to assist local forces fighting to defeat the Islamic State group, which rose to prominence in that country in 2013 during the civil war before sweeping into Iraq.