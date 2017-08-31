US reportedly sends bombers, stealth jets over S. Korea as tensions rise

SEOUL, South Korea — The United States reportedly sent two supersonic bombers and four stealth jets over the Korean Peninsula on Thursday in a powerful display of military might after North Korea fired a missile over Japan and renewed a threat to target the waters near Guam.

The aircraft conducted precision strike drills over the Pilsung range in an eastern mountain range of South Korea in what the Yonhap News Agency reported was an unprecedented combined maneuver.

Tensions over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program have spiked this summer as the communist state traded threats with President Donald Trump and test-fired several missiles, including one that flew over Japan on Tuesday.

Washington and Seoul also wrapped up nearly two weeks of joint war games that always anger Pyongyang, which considers them a rehearsal for an invasion.

A pair of B-1B Lancers flew from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and a squadron of F-35B stealth jets from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, were joined by four South Korean fighter jets, Yonhap quoted the South Korean air force as saying.

U.S. Pacific Command did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The show of force came after Trump said Wednesday that “talking is not the answer” when it comes to North Korea, which has defiantly persisted with its efforts to develop a nuclear-tipped missile that could hit the U.S. mainland.

South Korea’s defense ministry also said Thursday that the missile that flew over Japan was fired at half range and could have traveled up to 3,100 miles. That would put it in reach of Guam and other regional targets, but officials said it’s unclear if the projectile had succeeded in re-entering the atmosphere.

North Korea said the missile was an intermediate-range Hwasong-12, which it had successfully tested in May and has threatened to launch into the ocean near Guam. Leader Kim Jong Un called it a “prelude” to containing U.S. military bases on the island and called for more launches targeting the Pacific, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported on Wednesday.

South Korean officials said the missile traveled more than 1,677 miles and reached a maximum altitude of 342 miles as it flew over the Japanese island of Hokkaido. Japanese officials said it broke into three pieces before falling into the Pacific.

The communist state has conducted dozens of missile tests, including 13 this year, with many of them fired at a lofted angle to avoid neighboring territories.

South Korea’s defense ministry said in a report to the National Assembly that Tuesday’s launch was conducted at a “normal” angle but at half range.

Vice Defense Minister Suh Choo-suk said it’s too early to tell, and he declined to confirm reports that the missile broke into three pieces in a terminal phase failure.

“We have not reached a conclusion” on the issue yet,” he was quoted as telling lawmakers. “Painstaking verification is necessary for this part.”

Experts are divided on how close North Korea is to reaching its stated goal of being able to hit the U.S. mainland with a nuclear missile since the communist state would need to miniaturize a warhead that could fit on the missile and master the technology to enable it to re-enter the atmosphere to hit its target.

