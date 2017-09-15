GALLERY
US paratroopers bring artillery from above
By MARTIN EGNASH | STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 15, 2017
GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — U.S. paratroopers with the 173rd Brigade Combat Team parachuted to the ground and assembled artillery pieces Thursday in preparation for exercises next month.
After jumping from a C-130J Super Hercules, the soldiers readied and fired 105 mm Howitzers to practice providing indirect fire.
“This type of training helps the battalion ensure it is ready, able and proficient if called on to deploy and provide indirect fires in support of the 173rd and/or NATO,” said Maj. Michael Centola, executive officer of the 173d’s 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment. The 173rd is the most-forward deployed light infantry brigade combat team in Europe. It serves as the Army’s airborne contingency response for any threat to European safety.
egnash.martin@stripes.com
Twitter: @Marty_Stripes
