US, N. Korean officials meet to discuss return of war dead remains

North Korean soldiers look across the border near the Military Demarcation Line at Panmunjom, South Korea, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

SEOUL, South Korea — U.S. and North Korean officials met Sunday in the truce village of Panmunjom to discuss the return of the remains of American soldiers killed during the 1950-53 war.

The talks occurred three days after the North was a no-show on Thursday after keeping officials on the other side waiting for hours.

An official, who spoke only on condition of anonymity, said the discussions apparently went well but could not provide more details.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to try to recover remains, “including the immediate repatriation of those already identified,” during his June 12 summit with President Donald Trump in Singapore.

More than 7,700 U.S. troops are still missing in action from the brutal, three-year war, with an estimated 5,300 believed to have been lost in the North, according to the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

The agency says that North Korean officials have indicated they have “as many as 200 sets of remains” already recovered that could be ready for return.

There’s no way to be sure they belong to Americans. The identification of remains requires a complicated forensics process that often takes years.

The representatives of the U.S.-led United Nations Command met with the North Koreans in the Joint Security Area in the tense, heavily fortified border that has divided the peninsula since the war ended in an armistice instead of a peace treaty.

The talks were expected to focus on the logistics of the handover.

The U.S. military in South Korea has been on standby for weeks and sent wooden coffins and flags to Panmunjom in preparation for the return.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the talks would be held after he traveled to North Korea earlier this month. He said they had been planned for July 12, although “it could move by one day or two.”

The State Department later said the North Koreans had contacted them on Thursday and offered to meet on Sunday instead.

gamel.kim@stripes.com

Twitter: @kimgamel

