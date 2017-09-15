US military equipment stolen from container at Polish railway station

Polish authorities are investigating the theft of U.S. military equipment from a cargo container stopped at a Polish railway station, according to media reports.

The container held about $55,000 worth of gear, including night vision goggles and binoculars, Polish and Russian media said Friday. Firearms or ammunition was not among the stolen items.

The media reports did not identify the unit the equipment belonged to. When asked about the theft, U.S. Army Europe referred questions to the Air Force, which declined to provide details.

“This is an ongoing investigation and at this time, I can’t comment further,” Master Sgt. Alex Griffin, a U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa spokesman, said in a statement.

The incident comes as the U.S. military has boosted its presence in Poland, where the Air Force has an ongoing mission at a Polish air base in the city of Lask.

