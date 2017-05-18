US-led coalition jets strike Syrian government forces deemed a threat to allies
By TARA COPP | STARS AND STRIPES Published: May 18, 2017
WASHINGTON — U.S.-led coalition jets struck a gathering of Syrian government forces deemed a threat to partnered forces on the ground near the Jordanian border, a U.S. defense official confirmed Thursday.
The airstrikes hit a tank and possibly other targets in southern Syria in what the defense official described as an advance by a likely Shia militant group that the coalition deemed a threat to its allies on the ground.
A statement from U.S. Central Command providing additional details on the strike was expected soon, the official said.
copp.tara@stripes.com
Twitter: @TaraCopp
