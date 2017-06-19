US jet shoots down Syrian warplane for first time

A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet shot down a Syrian warplane on Sunday that posed a threat to U.S.-backed forces operating on the ground, marking a first in the six-year-old conflict in that country, according to the U.S. military.

The strike occurred after a Syrian regime SU-22 ground attack jet dropped bombs near U.S.-backed Syrian Defense Force fighters south of Tabqah.

The aircraft “was immediately shot down by a U.S. F/A-18E Super Hornet,” the U.S. coalition said in a statement.

“The Coalition’s mission is to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria,” the statement said. “The Coalition does not seek to fight Syrian regime, Russian, or pro-regime forces partnered with them, but will not hesitate to defend Coalition or partner forces from any threat.”

Earlier in the day, pro-Syrian regime forces attacked the Syrian Democratic Forces, who were held in the town of Ja’Din, south of Tabqah, it said.

The U.S. attempted to defuse to situation, calling into a special “deconfliction” line established with Moscow to reduce potential miscalculations. Coalition aircraft conducted a show of force, but the situation continued to escalate, culminating in the downing of the Syrian war plane.

The confrontation could ratchet up tensions between the U.S. and Russia, which backs the Assad regime.

The shootdown was believed to be the first U.S. air-to-air kill involving manned aircraft since the Kosovo war in 1999, when an Air Force F-16 shot down a Serbian MiG-29.

Earlier this month, the U.S. also shot down a drone suspected of supporting Iranian-backed forces in Syria, where the battlefield has gown increasing complex and congested.

Overall, the U.S. has stepped up operations in Syria as partner forces seek to push ISIS out of its stronghold in Raqqa. The USS George H.W. Bush is again launching airstrikes from the eastern Mediterranean, where it is closer to Raqqa and other Islamic State targets in Syria as allied forces’ fight against the terrorist group escalates.

Navy Hornets, such as the one that shot down the Syrian fighter Sunday, routinely fly from the carrier.

The Bush pounded ISIS from the Persian Gulf for more than two months, then on June 5 it returned to the eastern Mediterranean where it had launched air assaults in early March. It has launched more than 800 sorties and 300 airstrikes — which often involve multiple jet fighters — since the strike group deployed for Operation Inherent Resolve in January, according to Navy data.

Some analysts said the Bush’s move to the Mediterranean gives the offensive in Raqqa a boost.

“If we’re going after Raqqa, flight distances and times are shorter from the Med than from the Gulf,” said Jim Holmes, strategy professor at the Navy War College in Newport, R.I.

Fighter pilots can fly more missions into Syria, refuel less in midair and not worry about traveling through unauthorized airspace as they would in the Persian Gulf, Holmes said.

The Bush is part of an amplifying battle against ISIS as warplanes released more munitions aimed at the terrorist group in May than any previous month since the war began in 2014. Aircraft dropped 4,374 bombs and missiles on ISIS targets in May, the first time the coalition surpassed 4,000 airborne munitions against ISIS in a single month, according to a Pentagon report released last week.

