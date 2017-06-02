GALLERY US forces train to fight at night in Europe

HOHENFELS, Germany — U.S. soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, conducted a mock nighttime air assault late Thursday as part of the Army’s emergency deployment readiness exercise.

During their raid, the troops arrived by UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and scouted the forest around their training objective. After midnight, the soldiers moved under cover of darkness and assaulted a nearby village, taking out their intended target.

The training simulated the types of raids conducted in operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, where U.S. soldiers repeatedly mounted nighttime raids against high-value enemy combatants.

The emergency deployment exercise was a no-notice rapid movement designed to ensure units have the ability to deploy overseas on short notice. The soldiers had two weeks from the time they received the order in Fort Carson, Colo., until they had to be in Germany for their month-long exercise.

