US fighter jets intercept Russian bombers near Korean Peninsula

Plane captains wash down an F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 115 on the flight deck of the USS Ronald Reagan in waters east of the Korean Peninsula, Oct. 18, 2017.

SEOUL, South Korea — U.S. fighters jets have intercepted a pair of Russian bombers that were approaching the USS Ronald Reagan in the sea between Japan and the Korean Peninsula.

The Navy F/A-18 fighters were deployed from the aircraft carrier to escort the Russian planes Sunday without incident, a Pacific Fleet spokeswoman said.

“The interaction, which occurred more than 80 miles from the ship, was deemed safe and professional,” Lt. Cmdr. Nicole Schwegman said Friday in an email.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the missile-carrying Tupolev 95MS bombers were carrying out routine flights “over international waters of the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean.”

U.S. and Japanese fighter jets accompanied the planes “at certain sections of the route,” the ministry said, according to the Russian news agency Tass.

The Reagan joined the USS Carl Nimitz and the USS Theodore Roosevelt in the Pacific last month ahead of a rare joint military exercise involving the three Navy carrier strike groups.

The exercise is reportedly expected to take place around the time that President Donald Trump is visiting the region in his first official trip to Asia. Officials have not confirmed the time or place.

Tensions have spiked after North Korea test-fired two intercontinental ballistic missiles and sent two other projectiles over Japan this summer. The communist state also conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sept. 3.

