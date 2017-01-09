US destroyer fires shots to warn off approaching Iranian ships

WASHINGTON – A U.S. destroyer fired three warning shots Sunday against four fast-approaching Iranian naval vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, two defense officials confirmed Monday.

The USS Mahan fired three .50-caliber warning shots in response to a fast approach against it by four Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy vessels, a Navy official said on the condition of anonymity. The shots were fired after the Iranian vessels ignored “multiple radio and visual warnings” to remain clear of the Mahan, the Navy official said.

“Mahan then fired three warning shots with a crew-served 50-caliber machine gun, and the [Iranian] vessels arrested their high-speed approach,” the official said.

The incident, first reported by Reuters, was confirmed by a second defense official.

“Naval Forces Central Command assesses this interaction as unsafe and unprofessional due to the IRGCN’s vessels high speed approach on Mahan with weapons manned and disregard for repeated warnings via radio, audible siren, and ship’s whistle, which only arrested following warning shots being fired,” the Navy official said.

