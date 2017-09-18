US bombers, stealth jets fly over peninsula after N. Korean missile test

SEOUL, South Korea — Two U.S. supersonic bombers and four state-of-the-art stealth jets flew over the Korean peninsula on Monday in a show of force after North Korea fired a missile over Japan, officials said.

It was the second time in less than two weeks that the United States deployed the aircraft in a warning to the North as tensions rise over its nuclear weapons program.

A pair of Guam-based B-1B bombers, a squadron of Japan-based F-35B stealth jets and four South Korean fighter jets conducted a mock bombing exercise in the air, the Yonhap News Agency reported, citing an unidentified government source.

A South Korean air force officer confirmed the report. The training drill was meant as an “armed protest” against North Korea’s provocations, the officer told Stars and Stripes, speaking on condition of anonymity pending an official statement.

The Ministry of National Defense public affairs office had no immediate comment on the report.

U.S. Pacific Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The exercise came three days after the North launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile that flew over Japan before crashing into the Pacific Ocean. The defiant communist state also conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sept. 3, prompting U.S. officials to warn military action was on the table if diplomatic efforts and sanctions fail.

The U.S. has frequently deployed the Lancers to the peninsula after North Korean tests, but it sent the F-35s from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni for the first time on Aug. 31 after another missile was lobbed over the Japanese island of Hokkaido.

