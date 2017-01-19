US bombers flew from Missouri to strike Islamic State targets in Libya

U.S. Marines inspect an AH-1W Super Cobra helicopter aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio in support of Operation Odyssey Lightning, Nov. 14, 2016. U.S. airstrikes struck Islamic State encampments overnight outside Sirte, Libya, a U.S. defense official said Thursday. The operation was a continuation of Operation Odyssey Lightning.

WASHINGTON — U.S. warplanes struck Islamic State encampments in Libya overnight, aiming to destroy remnants of the terrorist group near Sirte, a town it once dominated, Pentagon officials said Thursday.

Two Air Force B-2 stealth bombers were accompanied by MQ-9 drones and assisted by special operators to target the two encampments, Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James said. The bombers flew 34 hours from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri and hit the two camps simultaneously, dropping more than 100 munitions, she said.

The airstrike was authorized by President Barack Obama in his final days as commander in chief.

The Pentagon was still evaluating the results of the strikes against the camps, which are about 45 kilometers southwest of Sirte, Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook said, adding "the initial assessment indicates they were successful."

The United States had been watching the encampments, which included many Islamic State militants who had fled the fighting in Sirte, James said. In December, militia supporting the UN-recognized Libyan government, known as the Government of National Accord, backed by U.S. airstrikes drove the Islamic State group from the coastal town following a monthslong campaign.

James said an estimated 100 Islamic State fighters were training in the encampments and were considered an imminent threat to the United States. A U.S. defense official, who spoke anonymously to describe details of the operation, said several dozen militants were killed and no civilians were present.

Planning had been underway for some time with U.S. Africa Command to target the camps, James said.

“We looked at a variety of options,” she said, adding the decision to use B-2s was because of its ability to loiter over a target and carry multiple types of weapons.

The pair of B-2s were supported by more than 15 tanker aircraft who refueled the aircraft en route.

The operation was a continuation of Operation Odyssey Lightning, the four-month campaign in which U.S. warplanes almost daily pounded Islamic State targets in Sirte to back the GNA militias. That operation had seemingly completed in December after almost 500 U.S. airstrikes.

Operations against the Islamic State group have been carried out largely by fighter jets, conventional B-1 bombers and conventionally armed B-52 bombers, but B-2s had been used previously to strike targets in Libya, including in a 2011 Operation Odyssey Dawn strike.

American officials in early 2016 estimated there were several thousand Islamic State fighters operating in Sirte, but those numbers had dwindled to several hundred by late summer. The GNA declared victory in the city in early December, saying it had eliminated the terrorist group from the city.

“The United States remains prepared to further support Libyan efforts to counter terrorist threats and to defeat [the Islamic State group] in Libya,” Cook said. “We are committed to maintaining pressure on [the Islamic State group] and preventing them from establishing safe haven.”

