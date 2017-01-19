US bomber strikes Islamic State target in Libya
By COREY DICKSTEIN | STARS AND STRIPES Published: January 19, 2017
WASHINGTON — The U.S. military struck Islamic State encampments overnight outside Sirte, a northern Libya town that the terrorist group once dominated, the Pentagon announced Thursday.
President Barack Obama approved the attack against the Islamic State group on his final day in office, Pentagon press secretary Peter Cook said in a statement.
The Pentagon was still evaluating the results of the strikes against two military camps about 45 kilometers southwest of Sirte, Cook said, adding "the initial assessment indicates they were successful."
Two U.S. B-2 bombers and several drones carried out the attacks, according to a U.S. defense official, who spoke anonymously to describe details of the operation.
The U.S. had been watching the encampments, which included many Islamic State militants who had fled the fighting in Sirte, the official said. In December, militia supporting the UN-recognized Libyan government, known as the Government of National Accord, backed by American airstrikes drove the Islamic State group from the coastal town following a monthslong campaign.
Several dozen militants were killed in the Thursday airstrikes, the official said, adding there were no women or children present, and no civilians were killed or injured.
“The militants were seen immediately before [the airstrikes] carrying weapons, wearing tactical vests, carrying mortars, and standing in formation,” the official said.
The operation was a continuation of Operation Odyssey Lightning, the four-month campaign in which U.S. warplanes almost daily pounded Islamic State targets in Sirte to back the GNA militias. That operation had seemingly completed in December after almost 500 U.S. airstrikes.
American officials in early 2016 estimated there were several thousand Islamic State fighters operating in Sirte, but those numbers had dwindled to several hundred by late summer. The GNA declared victory in the city in early December, saying it had eliminated the terrorist group from the city.
“The United States remains prepared to further support Libyan efforts to counter terrorist threats and to defeat [the Islamic State group] in Libya,” Cook said. “We are committed to maintaining pressure on [the Islamic State group] and preventing them from establishing safe haven.”
