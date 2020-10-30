US bases roll out new coronavirus restrictions as cases surge in Germany

Army Staff Sgt. Kenric Duncan, 31, works his triceps on a machine Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Southside Fitness Center on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. As new restrictions take effect in Germany Nov. 2, several on-base gyms will remain open for active-duty personnel.

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — U.S. military bases in Germany announced new rules to try to keep the resurging coronavirus in check, days before a partial lockdown goes into effect around the country, which saw a record 18,641 new infections in 24 hours Friday.

But while coronavirus rules imposed by the military have in the past often been stricter than host-nation measures, this time some won’t be as stringent as those that will take effect around Germany starting Monday.

“There are going to be some differences for what we implement for this (military) community and what the surrounding populace implements,” Brig. Gen. Jed J. Schaertl, U.S. Army Europe’s deputy commanding general for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs, said during a virtual town hall for U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Friday.

“The reason for that is, we have a different mission, a different function with our facilities than the outside community,” he said.

For instance, while the German government announced earlier this week that gyms will close for a month as part of the effort to contain the virus, two U.S. military installations, Spangdahlem and USAG Wiesbaden, said their gyms will remain open.

At Spangdahlem, where 52nd Fighter Wing commander Col. David Epperson said he considers gyms “mission essential,” they will only be available to active-duty service members.

“We will use strict hygiene and enable people to remain fit to fight,” Epperson told a virtual town hall audience Thursday. “But if we see ourselves becoming a hot spot … you can expect further restrictions.”

At Wiesbaden, gyms, outdoor basketball courts and playgrounds will remain open during November, Col. Mario Washington, the garrison commander, said during the garrison’s town hall, which he co-hosted with Schaertl.

Although Germany has ordered restaurants to close for all but takeout meals, Wiesbaden’s dining hall for soldiers will remain open for dine-in service, Washington said.

But that will change if infection numbers go up, he said.

At Spangdahlem, food establishments, including dining halls, will offer carry-out only, in line with host-nation guidance, Epperson said.

Schools, day care facilities and playgrounds will stay open, but intramural and youth sports will be suspended, he said.

Teleworking is encouraged when “it doesn’t degrade the mission,” he added.

Spangdahlem may also be the only U.S. base in Germany hosting trick-or-treating on Halloween after Epperson said he would allow it because of the “very minimal” number of cases on base.

But it will be restricted to people with a Defense Department or dependent ID card, only individual families can trick-or-treat together, and “enforcers” will ensure trick-or-treaters follow social distancing and other hygiene rules, he said.

And those giving out candy must wear a face covering, maintain physical distance, and wear gloves, he added.

In line with a German call for “unnecessary travel” to be avoided, overnight travel for leisure purposes has been banned, the military leaders said.

The U.S. military’s hotel in the Bavarian resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, the Edelweiss Lodge, said on its website it was “temporarily closing in compliance with host nation rules that go into effect Monday” but would accept reservations for arrivals after Nov. 30.

