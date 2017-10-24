US Army staff sergeant promotion list for November, 2017

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: October 24, 2017
The following U.S. Army sergeants have been selected for promotion to the rank of staff sergeant, as of Nov. 1, 2017:
<element>
<related>
article continues below
0
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Army Special Forces medic receives Medal of Honor
Bergdahl judge says he can be fair despite Trump's comments
Trump’s call to one widow dominated the news; here are the other US soldiers killed in Niger
Philippines troops find 40 bodies, soon to declare end of Marawi siege
Mushroom hunter finds WWII-era bomb near Ramstein Air Base
Dozen F-35A stealth fighters set for 6-month deployment to Okinawa