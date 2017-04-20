US Army sergeant promotion list for May, 2017
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: April 20, 2017
The following U.S. Army soldiers have been selected for promotion to the rank of sergeant for May, 2017, as announced on April 20, 2017.
<element>
<related>
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Japan’s top officer ‘cannot be optimistic’ about North Korean nuclear progress
S. Korea fires shots at N. Korea after object crosses border
Airman, sailor who died in motorcycle crash on Okinawa identified
US Navy, coalition partners complete major Mideast maritime exercise
Top official says US hasn't verified ISIS claim on Manchester bombing
Navy looks to increase personnel, ship maintenance with 2018 budget