US Army officer and warrant officer promotions for November, 2017
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: October 19, 2017
The following U.S. Army officers and warrant officers have been selected for promotion in November, 2017, as announced on Oct. 11, 2017.
<element>
<related>
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Soldier's widow angry that Trump didn't know her husband's name
Air Force: No plans to recall retired pilots to fix shortage
After a bloody week in Afghanistan, elected officials seek answers from Ghani
Congress should revise base closure rules, think tank's report recommends
2 Americans who volunteered to fight Islamic State are in limbo
Long day of diplomacy: Tillerson visits Afghanistan, Iraq