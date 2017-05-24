Quantcast

US Army officer and warrant officer promotion lists for June, 2017

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: May 24, 2017

The following U.S. Army officers have been selected for promotion in June, 2017, as announced on May 23, 2017.

<element>

<related>

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news