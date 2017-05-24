US Army officer and warrant officer promotion lists for June, 2017

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: May 24, 2017
The following U.S. Army officers have been selected for promotion in June, 2017, as announced on May 23, 2017.
<element>
<related>
article continues below
0
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Trump says US is committed to mutual support of NATO allies
Russian fighter flies within feet of US recon plane over Baltic Sea
US college student released by North Korea is home, but in coma
Following in their fathers' jump boots
Supreme Court: Rejecting trademarks that 'disparage' others violates First Amendment
Soldiers killed in Afghanistan return to US in ‘very emotional’ ceremony