US airman found dead at RAF Feltwell

RAF LAKENHEATH, England — A U.S. airman was pronounced dead after being found unconscious at work, Air Force officials said Wednesday.

Staff Sgt. Ivone Rios died at RAF Feltwell on Monday after revival attempts by emergency responders were unsuccessful, service officials said.

The cause of death is under investigation.

Rios was a cybertransport systems maintainer assigned to American Forces Network-United Kingdom, a tenant unit of the 48th Fighter Wing. The wing notified Rios’ next of kin and offered its condolences to family and friends in a statement Wednesday.

RAF Feltwell is a Royal Air Force station in Norfolk, East Anglia, currently used by U.S. Air Forces Europe.

