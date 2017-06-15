GALLERY
US Air Force weather unit in Germany hosts allies in training event
By MICHAEL B. KELLER | STARS AND STRIPES Published: June 15, 2017
MCCULLY BARRACKS, Germany — German, Polish and Hungarian weather troops attended a training event hosted by the 7th Weather Squadron at McCully Barracks in Wackernheim.
Airmen from the squadron and their guests were given a briefing on Wednesday on the full capabilities of Tactical Meteorological Observing System and an assembly demonstration.
Several squadron members were also certified on configuring the system’s radio modem and given a timed assembly test.
The training event was part of the broader, multi-day Exercise Cadre Focus 17-1 that is designed to ensure 7th WS members are capable of performing army weather support duties.
