US Air Force staff sergeant 17E5 promotion list, September, 2017

The following U.S. Air Force senior airmen have been selected for promotion to the rank of staff sergeant beginning on September 1, 2017, as announced on August 24, 2017.

Out of 32,006 eligible airmen, 14,181 were selected in the 17E5 promotion cycle, or 44.31 percent.

According to the Air Force, 13.57 percent of the selectees had Promote Now recommendations, 32.76 percent had Must Promote recommendations and 53.67 percent had Promote recommendations.

Selectees’ average time in grade was 1.94 years and time in service was 4.39 years. The average selectee overall score was 349.05, based on point averages of 210.96 for enlisted performance reports, 0.78 for decorations, 67.96 for the promotion fitness examination and 68.86 for the specialty knowledge test, the Air Force said.

<element>

<related>