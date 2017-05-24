US Air Force master sergeant promotion list, as of May 24, 2017
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: May 24, 2017
The following 5,166 U.S. Air Force technical sergeants have been selected for promotion to master sergeant, out of the 20,169 eligible, as announced on May 24, 2017.
The overall selection rate was 25.61 percent, with an average selectee overall score of 523.22. Selectees’ average time in grade was 3.86 years, time in service was 14.36 years and the average decorations score was 11.42. Additionally, the United States Air Force Supervisory Examination average score was 71.46 and the average board score was 374.48.
Selectees will be promoted in order of promotion sequence number, beginning August 1.
