US Air Force CY 17C colonel, lieutenant colonel and major promotions
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 29, 2017
A list of 298 active-duty U.S Air Force officers who have been selected for promotion to colonel, lieutenant colonel and major during the calendar year 17C Colonel Line of the Air Force Judge Advocate, Lieutenant Colonel Nurse Corps and Major Chaplain, LAF-J and Nurse Corps central selection boards, as announced Sept. 29, 2017. The boards selected 17 lieutenant colonels for promotion to colonel, 35 majors for promotion to lieutenant colonel and 246 captains for promotion to major.
<element>
<related>
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
US to Americans: Stay away from Cuba after health 'attacks'
First female officer to graduate from the Assault Amphibian School at Camp Pendleton
ESPN will soon go off the air at some US military bases in Japan
SpaceX wants Mars colony, moon base, flights anywhere on Earth in under an hour
USS Wasp crew rescues 2 men after Cessna crashes in Caribbean
Judge delays decision whether to release NSA leak suspect from jail