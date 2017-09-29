US Air Force CY 17C colonel, lieutenant colonel and major promotions

A list of 298 active-duty U.S Air Force officers who have been selected for promotion to colonel, lieutenant colonel and major during the calendar year 17C Colonel Line of the Air Force Judge Advocate, Lieutenant Colonel Nurse Corps and Major Chaplain, LAF-J and Nurse Corps central selection boards, as announced Sept. 29, 2017. The boards selected 17 lieutenant colonels for promotion to colonel, 35 majors for promotion to lieutenant colonel and 246 captains for promotion to major.

