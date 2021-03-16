US Air Force 21E8 senior master sergeant promotion list

The following 1,194 U.S. Air Force master sergeants have been selected for promotion to the rank of senior master sergeant in the 21E8 promotion cycle, as announced on March 16, 2021.

According to an Air Force press release, 17,107 were eligible for promotion, with the average overall score for those selected of 400.77. Selectees’ average time in grade was 4.25 years, and time in service was 18.37 years.

<element>

