US Air Force 21E7 master sergeant promotion list

The following U.S. Air Force technical sergeants have been selected for promotion to the rank of master sergeant in the 21E7 promotion cycle, as announced on May 19, 2021.

According to an Air Force press release, 4,676 airmen were selected out of 24,721 eligible (including supplemental promotion opportunities), a selection rate of 18.91 percent. The average overall score for selectees was 388.62; their average time in grade was 3.63 years and time in service was 13.54 years.

