Trump visits Pentagon, signs executive orders that affect national security

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence in a ceremony Friday in the Pentagon's Hall of Heroes. Mattis, a retired Marine general, was confirmed Jan. 20 by the Senate to serve as the nation's 26th Pentagon chief.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump visited the Pentagon on Friday for a briefing from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and signed two executive orders affecting national security.

The two orders aim to improve national security by increasing defense spending and tightening screening standards for immigration, according to news reports. Neither order was immediately available, though drafts of both have been circulated in the news.

Trump said both orders aim “to ensure that the sacrifices of our military are supported by the actions of our government.”

The first executive order would “begin a great rebuilding of the armed services of the United States,” Trump said. “We are developing a plan for new planes, new ships, new resources and new tools for our men and women in uniform.

“As we prepare our budget request for Congress … our military strength will be questioned by no one,” he said.

Trump’s second executive order established “new measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America.”

“We don’t want’em here,” Trump said. “We want to ensure we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas.”

Trump arrived Friday afternoon at the Pentagon, where he was greeted by an honor cordon and his new Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis. Trump then met with the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the Pentagon’s secure conference room known as “the tank,” where they were expected to discuss potential adjustments to accelerate operations against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

Trump has instructed Mattis and his top generals to provide him a plan within the next month to boost the campaign. As a candidate and during his first week as president, Trump has been critical of the operation that was shaped by his predecessor Barack Obama. Trump has not provided details of any changes he might make.

The Pentagon stressed Thursday that Mattis had not ordered any changes to U.S. military operations around the world, including those in Iraq and Syria or Afghanistan.

The defense secretary is focused on listening to the advice of his commanders and allied leaders, said Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman.

“I heard him say this morning, ‘The good Lord gave me two ears and one mouth for a reason’,” Davis told reporters Thursday.

Mattis will make his first overseas trip next week when he will visit with top leaders of key allies South Korea and Japan.

