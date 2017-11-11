Trump to tell Duterte he is ‘fully committed’ to US-Philippines alliance, official says

Philippine and American flags are placed at a groundbreaking ceremony during Balikatan 2017 at Guiuan, Eastern Samar, April 26, 2017.

CLARK AIR BASE, Philippines — President Donald Trump is expected to underscore the importance of the U.S.-Philippines alliance while in the country for a summit of Asian leaders, a State Department official told a group of mostly pro-Trump veterans here over the weekend.

“The U.S. remains fully committed to its alliance with the Philippines,” Michael Klecheski, deputy chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Manila, said to those marking Veterans Day on Saturday at Clark Veterans Cemetery. “That’s the message that Trump will bring with him.”

Trump is scheduled to arrive in the Philippines Sunday for the final leg of an Asia tour that has taken him to Japan, South Korea, China and Vietnam. He’s scheduled to attend a dinner celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN. On Monday, he’ll celebrate the 40th anniversary of U.S.-ASEAN relations at the summit and hold meetings with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and other leaders.

Relations between the longtime allies cooled last year after U.S. officials criticized Duterte’s sweeping anti-drug crusade. Thousands have died in extrajudicial killings of both drug dealers and users, and Duterte told reporters last year he would be “happy to slaughter” 3 million drug addicts himself.

The Filipino strongman responded to the criticism by calling President Barack Obama a “son of a whore” and vowing to seek closer ties with China and Russia. He also cut bilateral military training and called for the departure of U.S. Special Forces.

However, American help for Philippine troops battling Islamic State militants in the southern city of Marawi and an end to public criticism by U.S. officials appears to have led to a thaw.

Duterte said last month the dispute is “water under the bridge” and promised to be “friendly” to the United States.

Troops in Marawi this week said U.S. training and intelligence support helped them defeat the insurgents.

“The U.S. is very proud that we were able to help fight the scourge of terrorism [in Marawi],” Kriecheski told the veterans at Clark, where Trump is expected to touch down in Air Force One on Sunday.

The facility, America’s largest overseas military base before the eruption of Mount Pinatubo in 1991 and the subsequent withdrawal of U.S. forces, is buzzing with foreign delegates, VIPs and police because of ASEAN.

Another speaker at the Veterans Day event, Maj. Gen. Arnold Mancila, who leads the Philippine Air Force’s Air Logistics Command, thanked the U.S. for providing weapons during the Marawi siege.

It took 12,000 Filipino troops about five months to free the city of 200,000 people on the southern island of Mindanao from 1,000 extremists who had pledged allegiance to ISIS. They were defeated with the help of Philippine Air Force’s FA-50 Fighting Eagle jets that dropped 500-pound bombs on the enemy, according to soldiers in Marawi.

When planes ran low on ammunition during the fight, the U.S. sent bombs from Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, Mancila said.

More than 2,000 American veterans live near Clark, which is still a regular destination for U.S. aircraft.

The veterans are ready to give Trump a warm welcome, according to their speeches and comments at the Veterans Day event.

Retired Navy Capt. Dennis Wright told his comrades, including Filipinos and Australians, that all hold dear the ideals and values of their respective nations and their symbols.

“Today, it seems, there are some in the U.S. who do not hold those ideals and values sacred,” he said. “There are many prima donna Hollywood actors and sportspeople who have lost respect. There are even some who advocate removal of the pledge of allegiance or cessation of playing the national anthem at various events.”

People protesting the anthem have the freedom to pursue their dreams because of the sacrifices of servicemembers such as those buried at Clark, Wright said.

“Flags are the symbols of our nations for which we proudly stand, not kneel,” he said.

Neil McAuliffe, 70, a retired Army noncommissioned officer living in nearby Angeles City, said he was excited about the president’s visit.

“He’s the type of we person we need — a person who will get things done and honors veterans,” he said.

Stan Wylazlowski, 67, a former Marine Corps reserve officer also living in Angeles, said he was pleased with Trump’s apparent love of the American people and hoped that his meeting with Duterte would deepen the nations’ relationship.

“They’re strong personalities and unique individuals, but if both of them are smart … I think the Philippines really needs American support and the U.S. loves the Philippines, so I hope they improve the relationship and I think they will,” he said.

