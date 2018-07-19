Trump's military parade initially estimated to cost $12 million

American soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines lead the annual Bastille Day military parade down the Champs-Elysees in Paris, July 14, 2017. President Donald Trump got the idea for a Washington, D.C., parade when he attended the Bastille Day parade.

The military parade requested by President Donald Trump is expected to cost around $12 million, U.S. defense officials told several media outlets.

On Wednesday, CNN was the first to report the estimated cost for the parade, slated for Nov. 10 in Washington, D.C. Defense officials told multiple media outlets that parade plans, including the projected price tag, are subject to change. The parade is modeled after France’s Bastille Day ceremony, which Trump attended in 2017.

Trump previously told Fox News that Veterans Day, Nov. 11, was the likely date for the Washington, D.C., parade. But there are events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, including one hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, scheduled for Nov. 11.

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney told the House Budget Committee in February that Trump's military parade would cost between $10 million and $30 million.

Previous U.S. military parades include a Washington parade termed by former President George H.W. Bush’s administration as a “National Victory Celebration” following the Gulf War in 1991. That parade cost about $12 million in 1991, which would be about $21 million or $22 million in today's dollars, according to the Washington Post. The display included more than 8,800 troops and featured armored vehicles such as Abrams tanks, Patriot surface-to-air missiles and other equipment that figured prominently in the conflict. Another parade was held afterwards in New York City.

