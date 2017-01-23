Trump nominates former Rep. Heather Wilson to be Air Force secretary

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Monday nominated former congresswoman Heather Wilson as his pick for Air Force secretary.

Wilson, 56, graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1982, one of the first women to graduate from the academy after it was opened to female applicants in the late 1970s. The class of 1980 was the first at the academy to include women. Wilson served in the Air Force in Europe and later on the National Security Council through 1991.

Wilson, a Republican, represented New Mexico in Congress from 1998 through 2009. Since her time in Congress, she has been president of the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology.

“Heather Wilson is going to make an outstanding Secretary of the Air Force,” Trump said in a statement. “Her distinguished military service, high level of knowledge, and success in so many different fields gives me great confidence that she will lead our nation’s Air Force with the greatest competence and integrity.”

According to Trump’s statement, Wilson is the daughter and granddaughter of aviators and an instrument-rated private pilot. She is married to Jay Hone, an attorney and retired Air Force colonel. They have three adult children

