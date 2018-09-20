Tropical Depression 28W, # 2

1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, Guam time: As-yet-unnamed 28W remains a tropical depression for the moment. But the long-range Joint Typhoon Warning Center forecast calls for 28W to move within Okinawa’s general direction by the middle of next week.



A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Rota, Tinian and Saipan, along with a flash-flood watch and small-craft advisory through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service on Guam.



At 10:45 a.m., 28W was 75 miles north-northwest of Guam and 1,323 miles southeast of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, headed northwest at 15 mph with 35-mph sustained winds and 46-mph gusts.



If 28W keeps moving as forecast, it should begin curving north at mid-morning Monday, edging within 331 miles of Kadena at mid-morning Wednesday as a super typhoon, 161-mph sustained winds and 195-mph gusts.



But it remains way too early to draw definitive conclusions. Model guidance remains vastly divided, with a spread of 430 miles among track solutions five days out. It remains a guessing game. Stay tuned.

8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, Guam time: A new tropical depression formed overnight just north of Guam. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center forecasts 28W to move west, possibly becoming the fifth super typhoon of the season and curving toward Okinawa by the middle of next week.



At 7 a.m., as-yet-unnamed 28W was 45 miles north of Guam, heading northwest at 9 mph. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Rota, Tinian and Saipan, according to the National Weather Service on Guam.



28W is forecast to become a tropical storm as early as Friday evening, then move west-northwest, rapidly intensifying as it goes, peaking at 150-mph sustained winds and 184-mph gusts by early Wednesday morning.



The question at this point is where will it go. Model guidance is rather scattered, as are the GFS and CMC forecast ensembles. It’s a guessing game right now. Stay tuned.

7:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, Guam time: Well, that wasn’t much of a break – three days, to be exact – between Super Typhoon Mangkhut and a new tropical disturbance, on which the Joint Typhoon Warning Center has issued a tropical cyclone formation alert.

A flash-flood watch is in effect for Guam, Tinian, Rota and Saipan, while a small-craft advisory is in effect for waters around Saipan and Tinian, according to the National Weather Service on Guam.

The disturbance, 92W Invest, is 105 miles east-southeast of Andersen Air Force Base, tracking west-northwest at the moment. JTWC projects 92W to keep heading west-northwest in the general direction of the Philippines or Taiwan, and achieve tropical depression-status within the next few days.

Where it’s headed precisely, is anybody’s guess. There’s a vast spread among model guidance; so, too, with the GFS and CMC forecast ensembles. It’s wait-and-see time for now. Stay tuned.

If it becomes a numbered storm, it would be the 28th of the northwest Pacific’s tropical cyclone season. If it becomes a named storm, it would be called Trami, Vietnamese for a type of rose tree.