Training suspended at firing range in Korea after missile goes astray
By SETH ROBSON | STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 30, 2015
The U.S. military has suspended training at the Rodriguez Live Fire Range in South Korea after a stray missile struck a nearby building.
No one was injured in the Wednesday incident, which is under investigation, 8th Army spokesman Col. David Patterson Jr. said Thursday.
The tube-launched, optically tracked, wire-guided (TOW) anti-tank missile was fired by Marines training at the range, 2nd Infantry Division spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hyde said. It landed 200 meters outside the range boundary in an abandoned building within the Pocheon city limits.
“All operations have been ceased at the range,” Patterson said.
Rodriguez Live Fire Range is a 3,390-acre complex used year-round by both U.S. and South Korean forces. While most of the surrounding area is rural, residents have long voiced complaints over noise, fires and other incidents.
On March 29, a non-explosive 105mm training round fired by a Stryker armored vehicle exited the range and damaged the roof of a nearby home. Locals angered by the incident protested in April, calling for an end to gunnery at the range after 10 p.m.
