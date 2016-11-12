Taliban claim attack that kills 4 at US base in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — Four people were killed and more than a dozen injured in an attack on the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, NATO said Saturday.

The attack early Saturday occurred when “an explosive device was detonated at Bagram Air Field,” NATO said in a statement.

The Taliban claimed that one of their militants who worked at the base had blown himself up.

NATO, which leads the Resolute Support mission that trains and advises Afghan forces, did not reveal the nationalities of those killed or injured. It said response teams at the base were treating the wounded.

Taliban member Hafiz Mohammad Parwani had been working undercover on the base and had planned the attack over the past four months, the militant group said in a statement.

Parwani blew himself up when many soldiers were doing their morning exercises, according to the statement.

The governor of Bagram district said the blast could be heard by Afghans living outside the base, situated some 35 miles north of the capital, Kabul.

“To the family and friends of those who lost their lives today, we share your loss and our thoughts are with you,” Gen. John W. Nicholson, U.S. Army commander of Resolute Support, said in a statement.

“To those who target coalition forces, (Afghan forces) and Afghan civilians, Resolute Support and U.S. Forces Afghanistan will continue to pursue our train, advise, and assist mission to help our partners create a better Afghanistan,” Nicholson said.

Saturday’s attack came two days after the Taliban claimed responsibility for another suicide bombing that targeted the German Consulate in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif. Afghan officials said at least four civilians were killed and more than 120 others were injured in that attack.

Taliban insurgents, who are attempting to overthrow Afghanistan’s U.S.-backed government and expel foreign forces, have stepped up attacks in recent months and are threatening six of the country’s provincial capitals. The militants are said to control more territory now than at any time since 2001, when a U.S.-led invasion removed them from power.

