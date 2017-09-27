Taliban attack airport during Mattis’ visit to Kabul

From left, U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Gen. John W. Nicholson, commander of the Resolute Support mission, visit the mission headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017.

KABUL, Afghanistan — One woman died and at least 11 were injured after several mortars and rockets slammed into Kabul’s international airport and its nearby neighborhoods on Wednesday, while Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and NATO’s chief were in town to underscore their commitment to stabilizing Afghanistan.

Afghan officials said several civilians were wounded when a rocket struck a home near the airport.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that they had targeted Mattis’ plane. The Islamic State also claimed responsibility, the New York Times reported.

No one was hurt on the airport grounds, Afghan authorities said.

A standoff with the assailants at the building where they launched their attack was still underway hours later, Kabul police spokesman Basir Mujahid said.

Mattis called the attack a crime during a later news conference.

“This is a classic definition of what the Taliban are up to right now,” he said. “It defines their approach to how they see their role here.”

Mattis held closed-door talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in an unannounced trip to Kabul, his first to the country since the Trump administration announced a new strategy for conducting America’s longest war.

Speaking to reporters after the talks, all three men commended the strategy’s regional approach, which aims for greater cooperation from countries like India and Pakistan.

While the allied strategy includes working more with nations in south Asia, plans remain in their formative stages, Mattis said.

“We just rolled the strategy out,” Mattis said. “We need to sit down together and talk very openly and frankly about where we’re at today, where we’ve been and where we’re going to go.”

Mattis visited India before arriving in Kabul. During that trip, Indian Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman vowed to cooperate more with the Afghans but ruled out sending Indian troops to Afghanistan.

Many analysts have questioned whether seeking greater support in Afghanistan from India, Pakistan’s archrival, is a wise move. Pakistan is said to provide support and shelter to the Afghan Taliban and some fear India’s overtures could exacerbate the situation. Pakistan denies supporting the insurgents.

Earlier this month, Mattis said more than 3,000 additional U.S. troops were on their way to Afghanistan, as part of the new U.S. strategy. There are currently 11,000 there.

However, details of the plan are still unknown. President Donald Trump has said he does not want to discuss military tactics, timetables or troop numbers, a sentiment echoed by Mattis.

“I don’t want to tell the enemy exactly what we are doing, but the whole point is to make certain we have a compelling battlefield advantage over anything the Taliban tries to mass against [Afghan] forces,” Mattis said.

Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that more non-U.S. troops were also on their way to Afghanistan, adding to the current 5,000 personnel. He said 15 NATO members had agreed to send additional troops to help U.S. and Afghan forces prevent the country from becoming a haven for terrorists. “The more stable Afghanistan is, the more safe we will be,” Stoltenberg said.

The Wednesday airport attack highlighted the difficult security situation the United States and its allies face as the war enters its 16th year.

Since international forces ended combat operations at the end of 2014 and switched to a train, advise and assist role, stability has worsened in Afghanistan. The Taliban are now said to claim more territory now than at any time since a U.S.-led invasion overthrew their regime in 2001.

wellman.phillip@stripes.com

Twitter: @PhillipWellman