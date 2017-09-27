Taliban attack airport before Mattis’ visit to Kabul

From left, U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Gen. John W. Nicholson, commander of the Resolute Support mission, visit the mission headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017.

KABUL, Afghanistan — U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis underscored the United States’ commitment to stabilizing Afghanistan during a speech in Kabul on Wednesday, just hours after several mortars and rockets were launched toward the capital’s airport.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that they had targeted Mattis’ plane. The Islamic State also claimed responsibility for the attack, the New York Times reported.

No one was hurt on the airport grounds, authorities said, but five civilians were wounded when a rocket landed on a nearby house.

A standoff with the attackers was still under way hours later, Kabul police spokesman Basir Mujahid said.

Mattis held closed-door talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in an unannounced trip to Kabul, his first to the country since the Trump administration announced a new strategy for conducting America’s longest war.

Speaking to reporters after the talks, all three men commended the strategy’s regional approach, which aims for greater cooperation from countries such as India and Pakistan.

The U.S. strategy includes working more with nations in south Asia, though plans remain in their formative stages, Mattis said.

“We just rolled the strategy out,” Mattis said. “We need to sit open together and talk very openly and frankly where we’re at today, where we’ve been and where we’re going to go.”

Mattis visited India before arriving in Kabul. During that trip, Indian Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman vowed to cooperate more with the Afghans but ruled out sending Indian troops to Afghanistan.

Many analysts have questioned whether seeking greater support in Afghanistan from India, Pakistan’s archrival, is a wise move. Pakistan is said to provide support and shelter to the Afghan Taliban and some fear India’s overtures could exacerbate the situation. Pakistan denies supporting the insurgents.

Earlier this month, Mattis said more than 3,000 additional U.S. troops were on their way to Afghanistan, as part of the new U.S. strategy. There are currently 11,000 there.

However, details of the plan are still unknown. Trump has said he does not want to discuss military tactics, timetables or troop numbers.

Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that more non-U.S. troops were also on their way to Afghanistan, adding to the current 5,000. He said 15 NATO members had agreed to send additional troops to help U.S. and Afghan forces prevent the country from becoming a haven for terrorists.

“The more stable Afghanistan is, the more safe we will be,” Stoltenberg said.

The Wednesday airport attack highlighted the difficult security situation the United States and its allies face as the war enters its 16th year.

Since international forces ended combat operations at the end of 2014 and switched to a train, advise and assist role, stability has worsened in Afghanistan. The Taliban are now said to claim more territory now than at any time since a U.S.-led invasion overthrew their regime in 2001.

Speaking of Wednesday’s attack, Mattis said: “Terrorism is a big problem for everyone in this world.”

