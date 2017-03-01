Suicide bombers target Kabul security forces

KABUL, Afghanistan — Suicide bombers struck Afghan security forces in two separate attacks in the capital, government officials said.

A car bomb targeting a police station in the east of the city detonated about 12:30 p.m., said Najib Danish, the Interior Ministry’s deputy spokesman.

He said a separate suicide bomber attacked an office of Afghanistan’s intelligence agency, the National Directorate of Security, in the western part of the city about the same time.

Both attacks, which were claimed by the Taliban, were followed by gunfire between attackers and security forces, Danish said. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

