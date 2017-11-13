Suicide bomber injures 4 US troops in Kandahar

KABUL, Afghanistan — Four U.S. servicemembers were injured Monday when a suicide bomber struck a military convoy in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province, officials said.

The incident occurred near Kandahar Air Field, where U.S. and coalition forces are based, said Qudratullah Khushbakht, a spokesman for the province’s governor.

The U.S. troops were injured when a vehicle bomb exploded, NATO’s mission in Afghanistan said in a statement. It said that all four casualties were in stable condition. There were no fatalities.

Taliban insurgents claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Also on Monday, an Afghan official said a Taliban attack in western Farah province killed eight police officers, The Associated Press reported.

The Taliban attacked a police checkpoint near the city of Farah, the provincial capital, early on Monday morning, a government spokesman told AP.

One policeman was slightly wounded in the attack and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of links with the insurgents.

