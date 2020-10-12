Stuttgart steps up coronavirus restrictions after spike in cases puts city on red alert

People walk in downtown Stuttgart on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, hours after officials raised the health threat level to red following a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases. Face masks will be required in the city center starting Wednesday, as officials take steps to slow the spread of the virus.

STUTTGART, Germany — A sharp increase in coronavirus cases in Stuttgart over the weekend has forced officials to raise the health threat in the city to Germany’s highest level and order new restrictions on social gatherings.

“We have to act decisively now to get the number of new infections down again immediately,” Stuttgart Mayor Fritz Kuhn said in a statement Sunday.

About 28,000 Americans with ties to the military live in the Stuttgart area, which is home to the Army’s Europe and Africa commands. Restrictions imposed by city authorities also apply to U.S. military personnel and their families, many of whom live off-base, and Defense Department civilians.

The health threat was elevated to “red” after 82 new cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday, pushing the district above the infection rate of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a 7-day period. That’s the level at which Germany’s public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute, raises the alert status for a city or district to the highest level.

“The trend seems to be intensifying,” the city said in a statement.

Case numbers are rising so rapidly that the city can no longer do effective contact tracing, “which is so important for controlling the pandemic,” the head of Stuttgart’s health department said in the statement.

“We are therefore mobilizing all forces within the city administration and are requesting help from the German army,” Prof. Stefan Ehehalt said.

Starting Wednesday, celebrations will be restricted to 10 participants in private venues and 25 people in rented or public spaces, the statement said.

Masks will be required in all public areas in the city center. Restrictions on the sale and consumption of alcohol downtown are expected to also be beefed up, but details were still being hashed out Monday. Bars in Stuttgart currently can’t serve beverages after 11 p.m. and shop sales must stop by 9 p.m.

The neighboring county of Esslingen has been at the red alert level since last week.

The rise in coronavirus cases in the area mirrors what is happening in communities across Germany, including those that are home to Americans affiliated with the military.

Last week, the threat status in the Kaiserslautern district, which includes Ramstein Air Base and several Army bases and is home to tens of thousands of Americans, was raised to the second highest level – orange – after a jump in cases. The city of Kaiserslautern itself remained at a lower alert level, but the nearby district that houses the town of St. Wendel went red over the weekend.

Most of the recent cases at Ramstein were “locally contracted or from travel within Europe,” Lt. Col. Will Powell, chief of public affairs for the 86th Airlift Wing at Ramstein Air Base, said in a statement Sunday.

In its daily coronavirus update on Sunday, RKI included travelers in the groups that have seen clusters of cases of the virus. Many in the U.S. military community in Germany were believed to be traveling over the long holiday weekend.

Stricter coronavirus measures were also expected in the Bitburg-Pruem district, which includes Spangdahlem Air Base, after it was moved up to the red alert level over the weekend.

The district in Bavaria that includes the Army’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, where U.S. troops and militaries from NATO allies and partner nations train, is on orange alert for the virus. Wiesbaden is also orange, but Frankfurt, which is immediately next door, is at the highest alert level.

Garrison commander Col. Jason Condrey urged the Stuttgart military community, which registered more coronavirus cases than any overseas base when the outbreak first hit Germany in the spring and summer, to remain vigilant as cases rise again.

“We must be mindful of illness. We must wear masks,” Condrey said. “We must keep our distance. We must wash our hands.”

