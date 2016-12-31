Lt. Col. Ryan Morgan pauses at the grave of U.S. Army Capt. Ian Patrick Weikel during Flags In at Arlington National Cemetery, May 26, 2016.

As in every year since World War II, in 2016 Stars and Stripes reporters documented the U.S. military around the globe: on the ground, at sea and in the air, in daily life and in action.

View some of the top photos from the U.S., including veteran protests in North Dakota, the Invictus Games in Florida and Medal of Honor recipients in our nation’s capital.

