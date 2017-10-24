Stumbling into war

Vietnam at 50: 1966 In his inaugural address in 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson made no direct mention of the war in Vietnam. But within weeks the president would redefine America’s role in the war with dire consequences for the country, his presidency and American optimism and faith in government.

What led the US to the Vietnam War? On March 8, 1965, two battalions of about 3,500 Marines waded ashore on Red Beach 2 — becoming the first American combat troops deployed to Vietnam. In the ensuing months they were followed by thousands more combat forces, making 1965 the year the United States transformed the Vietnam conflict into an American war.

New role in Vietnam has dire consequences At the dawn of 1965, America was assured of its moral supremacy and confident in a future shaped for the better by its own enterprise, ingenuity and vision. Fighting in Vietnam was not yet a major concern and few foresaw how it would divide the country and cultivate an abiding cynicism and distrust in government.

From the front lines of Ia Drang Valley: ‘Killing, dying and suffering indelibly marked us all’ Joseph Galloway, 73, is a veteran war correspondent who did four stints in Vietnam, including a 16-month tour in 1965, during which he covered the pivotal Battle of Ia Drang Valley. Despite being a civilian, Galloway was awarded a Bronze Star with “V” device for valor by the Army for rescuing a badly wounded soldier under fire.

Budding anti-war movement 'changed everything' On March 15, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson gave a speech decrying the brutalization by 200 Alabama state troopers of hundreds of peaceful civil rights protesters in Selma planning to march to the state capitol in Montgomery. “Our mission is at once the oldest and the most basic of this country — to right wrong, to do justice, to serve man,” he said.

A friendly chat between Marines and Viet Cong Fifty years ago, two of the men sitting around this table at the Red Beach Resort were enemies of the United States. Decades later, they sat down to talk to Marines they once called foe.