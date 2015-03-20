Florida woman recalls husband's survival of Pearl Harbor

Marcelle Reiss, 91, shows photos of her late ex-husband Harvey Fox in her home on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. Fox served in the United States Navy during the Pearl Harbor attacks.

NAPLES, Fla. — On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, Navy signalman Harvey Fox and his friends were on their way to church when all hell broke loose.

“He was on the tender with two others and his boyfriend was coming down the ladder, you know, the rope ladder and he was blown out of the water,” Marcelle Reiss, Fox’s widow, recently remembered in her North Naples home.

“He was blown off the side of the ship.”

Fox and the other two seamen aboard the small ferry survived the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor and hurried their little vessel back to shore – around them death and destruction.

“They were lined up. Sitting ducks,” said Reiss, 91. “They just didn’t think that they were going to be attacked. That was the last thing on everybody’s mind.”

More than 4,000 miles away, in Missouri, a 15-year-old Reiss found out about the attack from the radio.

“It was just like 9/11,” she said. “People were calling each other. Everybody sat and cried.”

The country was in shock, Reiss remembered.

“No one could believe it,” she said. “That was a bad time for everybody."

Fox continued his service on the USS Chew, the USS Columbia and the USS Lexington. Then, once the war was over in 1945, he met Reiss during a picnic in St. Louis. She quickly fell for his “gorgeous blue eyes,” his “fantastic suntan” and his bleach blond hair, Reiss recalled. The pair got married and settled down in St. Louis where Fox opened up a piano store and then a furniture store.

But while he survived that bloody Sunday in December, Fox bore invisible scars for the rest of his life. Nervousness and what would today be called post-traumatic stress disorder plagued her husband until his death at the age of 54, Reiss said.

“He developed a bad heart,” she said. “He had many heart attacks.”

———

©2016 the Naples Daily News (Naples, Fla.)

Visit the Naples Daily News (Naples, Fla.) at www.naplesnews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.