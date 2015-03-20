University of Nebraska joins other schools in alliance to bring Space Command to Offutt AFB
By CHRIS DUNKER | Lincoln Journal Star | Published: December 20, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (Tribune News Service) — Four universities, led by the
In an op-ed published Sunday in the
The pitch from NU President
Should the Space Command headquarters be located at
"As presidents of four diverse Midwestern public universities — all founded with a mission to teach, do research and conduct outreach for the greater good — we're in close contact about our opportunities to collaborate in support of the space mission," their op-ed reads.
Carter said the partnership began to coalesce in the last three weeks in conversations and drafting of a white paper exploring the concept. They hope the op-ed piece is read by top officials at the Pentagon.
"We're moving fast," Carter told the
If the Department of the Air Force chooses to locate its Space Command in Nebraska over finalists in New Mexico, Florida, Texas, Alabama and Colorado, the university leaders in the alliance said they stand ready to provide support in a number of ways.
First, the alliance envisions working with the Space Command to define its current and future workforce needs and to develop degree and certificate programs that provide a pathway to employment.
Carter said the universities in the alliance already have programs in engineering, cybersecurity, information technology and space law that might help fill roles in an expected civilian workforce of 600-800.
The alliance would also stand ready to support the combatant command with researchers in a wide array of fields, and would be prepared to hammer out technology transfer agreements, if necessary, the op-ed states.
Space Command would also gain access to the
NSRI has previously contracted with the Space Command for research, Carter added.
"We would eventually like to create a sister organization to NSRI," Carter said, "and Space Command has said they want one."
There is no time frame for when a decision on where to locate a headquarters for Space Command could come from Air Force Secretary
A review team spent time in
Carter said he and other members of the
"We are excited for the opportunity, and it's been eye-opening to see how
(c)2020 Lincoln Journal Star, Neb.
Visit Lincoln Journal Star, Neb. at www.journalstar.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.