Government Accountability Office to review decision to move Space Command out of Colorado

(Tribune News Service) — The U.S. Government Accountability Office, at the request of U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, will review the Air Force's decision-making process to locate the permanent headquarters for U.S. Space Command in Huntsville, Ala.

Lamborn, a Colorado Springs Republican, wrote a letter Feb. 1 to the GAO asking for an official review of the move, which results in abandonment of Colorado Springs, the provisional site of the command, for Alabama.

The decision to select Huntsville was announced in mid-January. The GAO announced Friday that it will carry out a review.

"I believe the process the Department of the Air Force used was fundamentally flawed," Lamborn said in a statement on Friday. "It is crucial we thoroughly review their entire process to ensure that the decision was both sound and rooted in our national security interests."

The GAO is an independent, nonpartisan legislative branch agency that provides auditing, evaluation and investigative services for Congress.

Space Command is expected to employ 1,400 personnel eventually at its headquarters. The Colorado Springs area will lose an estimated annual economic impact of $450 million should the command land elsewhere.

