Soldier who died in noncombat incident in Iraq identified
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: February 21, 2017
The Pentagon has identified a 21-year-old soldier who died Monday while supporting the U.S.-led coalition to defeat the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
Pfc. Brian P. Odiorne of Ware, Mass., died in a noncombat incident in Anbar province, Iraq, the Defense Department said.
The incident is under investigation.
Odiorne was assigned to the Fort Hood, Texas-based 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
