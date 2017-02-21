Soldier who died in noncombat incident in Iraq identified

The Pentagon has identified a 21-year-old soldier who died Monday while supporting the U.S.-led coalition to defeat the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Pfc. Brian P. Odiorne of Ware, Mass., died in a noncombat incident in Anbar province, Iraq, the Defense Department said.

The incident is under investigation.

Odiorne was assigned to the Fort Hood, Texas-based 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.

news@stripes.com