Showtime says Sacha Baron Cohen "did not present himself as a disabled veteran" for Sarah Palin interview

In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cohen stars in the new Showtime series "Who Is America?", which premiered on Sunday, July 15.

NEW YORK — Showtime and Sacha Baron Cohen are pushing back against allegations the comedian duped guests on his new show by posing as a disabled veteran.

The network says in a statement Monday that Baron Cohen "did not present himself as a disabled veteran" or wear any military apparel when he met with Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

Showtime released a statement that said: "There has been widespread misinformation over the past week about the character of Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr., Ph.D., performed by Sacha Baron Cohen on the Showtime comedy series 'Who is America?' Baron Cohen did not present himself as a disabled veteran, and viewers nationwide who watched the premiere on Sunday can now attest to that."

"In Sunday’s episode, during an interview with Senator Bernie Sanders, Baron Cohen in character as Dr. Ruddick was asked by the Senator if he is disabled, and he stated that he is not and uses a mobility scooter to conserve his energy. In addition, Baron Cohen never presented himself as a veteran of the U.S. military to former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin during the booking process or during the filming of her interview, and contrary to her claims he did not appear in a wheelchair. In both the interview with Governor Palin and the interview with Senator Sanders, he did not wear military apparel of any kind."

Palin last week on Facebook complained that Baron Cohen "heavily disguised himself" as a disabled U.S. veteran in a wheelchair when she was "duped" into an interview. She challenged Baron Cohen and Showtime to donate proceeds from the show to a veterans' charity.

In the new show "Who Is America?," Baron Cohen dons various prosthetics and accents in an attempt to embarrass those on the right and left.

After Palin's claims, street artist Sabo hijacked a billboard Monday with a prank ad for the show, according to Hollywood Reporter. It was across the street from CBS studios with the wrong tune-in time for the show and text reading, " "Sacha Baron Cohen Walks Away With a Hit...and a touch of stolen valor. Who Is America? Sat, 9pm. CBS." Cable channel Showtime is owned by CBS and the show airs on Sundays.

<element>